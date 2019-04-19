To populate its off-road vehicles, Polaris takes the adventure to riders

Not a very large town. In February 2018, Polaris acquired the historic Glamis Beach Store in the Southern California desert, along with 166 acres of property adjacent to the famed Glamis sand dunes, for an undisclosed sum. Though the store and buildings are hardly a dot on the map, the spot that identifies itself as the “Sand Toy Capital of the World” and is a gateway to one of the country’s busiest and most popular off-road destinations.