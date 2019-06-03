California Inc.: Cattle industry finds new way to make mooolah

The Dow fell 354 points after President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods to as much as 25%, but the market is likely not done coming to terms with the news. As the Times Editorial Board commented: “Not only do many U.S. manufacturers’ supply chains run through Mexico — especially in the auto industry — but Mexico is the top importer of U.S. goods. Those sales could slump if Mexico retaliates with tariffs of its own.”