Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge review — the ride, the cantina, the irresistible loth cat

Galaxy's Edge, the largest expansion in Disneyland themed to a single franchise, was built for a reported $1 billion, but its Black Spire Outpost is modeled to feel ancient, handmade and a bit quirky. Think of it less as a romanticized theme park world and more as a tiny seaside town one visits for the weekend simply to wander and shop among the locals. At one point, I started feeling I wasn't in Disneyland but an alien-infested Solvang and wanted to bring home something small and artisan. So yes, I bought the wooden Jawas ($25). And, OK, a loth cat, which purrs when you pet it ($44.99).