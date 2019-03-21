Levi Strauss IPO finds jeans maker is a good fit with investors as stock surges 32%

But Levi’s path hasn’t always been smooth. Analysts said the brand — which credits itself with inventing blue jeans in 1873 — had lost its way by the 2000s. At the time, Levi’s struggled to come up with an answer to why shoppers should turn to it instead of high-end designers that floated on celebrity endorsements and expensive price tags. (True Religion’s jeans, for example, sold for hundreds of dollars and were paraded around by Britney Spears and Mariah Carey.)