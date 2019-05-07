Japanese billionaire who bought SpaceX moon ride raises questions about his wealth

The 43-year old Maezawa earned a reputation as one of the world’s biggest spenders in recent years, pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into everything from Basquiat paintings to an Hermès-upholstered private jet and a down payment for a ride on Elon Musk’s rocket around the moon. But with Zozo reeling from a series of strategic missteps, his latest comments have left many wondering whether his days as a high-spender could be over.