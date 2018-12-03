Advertisement

Stocks open sharply higher on Wall Street

By Associated Press
Dec 03, 2018 | 6:45 AM
The facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Stocks opened sharply higher on Wall Street on Monday, following gains in overseas markets after the United States and China agreed to a 90-day truce in their trade dispute.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 400 points in early trading following the cease-fire.

The initial agreement to stand down on escalating tariffs came at a dinner meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

Big-name tech companies led U.S. stocks higher. Apple rose 2.2%.

The Dow rose 427 points, or 1.7%, to 25,962.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 37 points, or 1.3%, to 2,797. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 130 points, or 1.8%, to 7,457.

