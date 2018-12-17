Stocks slide again; S&P 500 skids to lowest level in more than a year

U.S. stocks skidded Monday to their lowest level in more than a year. Retailers and technology stocks were sinking, and health insurers and hospitals were falling after a federal judge in Texas ruled that the 2010 Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.
Some of the biggest losses went to utilities and real estate companies, which have done better than the rest of the market during the turbulence of the last three months.
The price of oil closed below $50 a barrel for the first time since October 2017.
The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid about 2.1%. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down about 505 points, or 2.1%, at about 23,595. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined about 2.3%.