Stock futures plunge as China fires back at U.S. on tariffs

U.S. stock futures sank Monday, with contracts on the Dow Jones industrial average sliding as much as 500 points after China retaliated with higher tariffs on a range of American goods.
The Chinese Finance Ministry said Beijing will increase the tariffs to 25%, from 10%, on June 1. The move come after President Trump’s decision last week to raise duties on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25%, from 10%, as the two countries’ trade talks ended in a stalemate, with no timeline for future discussions.
In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump blamed Chinese President Xi Jinping for the failure of the prospective deal, saying: “you had a great deal … & you backed out.”
Trump also warned China not to retaliate to the new U.S. tariffs. It “will only get worse!,” he wrote.
American equities looked set for a sharp pullback at the market open on Wall Street after China targeted some of the nation’s biggest exporters. Boeing Co. and Caterpillar Inc. each fell more than 3% in pre-market trading. Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. lost at least 2%. In commodities markets, soybeans plunged 1.7% and cotton prices sank more than 2%.
Later Monday, American officials are expected to announce details of their plans to boost tariffs on all remaining imports from China — about $300 billion in trade. Chinese state media blamed the U.S. for a lack of progress in trade talks while emphasizing the Asian nation’s economic resilience.