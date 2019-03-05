Stocks open slightly lower, but several retailers move higher

Stocks opened slightly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday, led by losses by banks and technology companies.
Citigroup fell 1.3% in the first few minutes of trading, and chipmaker Micron Technology declined 2.8%.
Several retailers moved higher. Target rose 2.1% and Kohl's climbed 4.1%. Both reported results that were better than analysts were expecting.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,790.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 26 points, or 0.1%, to 25,788. The Nasdaq edged down 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,574.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.74%.