Stocks end the week on a high note

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street on Friday, with gains by technology firms and retailers lifting the market to a strong finish for the week.
Broadcom surged 7.7% after the chipmaker posted solid profits and issued an upbeat forecast. Its results helped lift others in the sector: Nvidia advanced 2.5%.
Ulta Beauty rose 9% after it posted fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,822.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 139 points, or 0.5%, to 25,849. The Nasdaq composite climbed 57 points, or 0.8%, to 7,688.
Shares in Asia rose after China’s premier pledged support for that country’s slowing economy.