Stocks rise broadly, led by healthcare companies

Healthcare companies led stocks broadly higher Tuesday morning on Wall Street.
UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest health insurance company, rose 1.3% early in the session after beating first-quarter earnings forecasts and raising its estimates for the full year.
Other healthcare-sector companies also gained ground. Abbot Laboratories rose 1.5%. Johnson & Johnson climbed 2.5%.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,914.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 110 points, or 0.4%, to 26,492. The Nasdaq rose 28 points, or 0.4%, to 8,004.