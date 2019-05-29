Luxury Art Deco-inspired skyscraper planned for Miracle Mile in Los Angeles

Marks and Keating envision the tower, set to open in 2023, as an updated version of graceful prewar luxury housing on Wilshire Boulevard, such as the Talmadge, Gaylord and Bryson. In a bid to connect to those origins — as well as that of an Art Deco building on the property that will remain — the apartment tower will have a curvilinear shape and overlapping windows that can open to let in a breeze.