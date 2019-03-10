Stop judging that overspending friend

My question: Should I feel guilty about inviting him to things? When he was unemployed, I suggested doing things that don't cost money, but he never seemed interested. I'm planning a trip for my 40th birthday and I'd like to invite him, but I don't think he has the self-control to say, “No, I can't go, I can't afford it” because it will add $2,000 or more to his debt. How do you deal with someone when you’re more concerned with his financial well-being than he is?