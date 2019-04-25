Morgan Stanley to pay $130 million to California pensions over bad investments

Becerra said the bad investments from Morgan Stanley cost the pension systems more than $100 million. Together, California’s two largest pension systems cover more than 2.5 million people. Their assets have a combined market value of more than half a trillion dollars. Still, the plan for state and local employees has only about 68% of the money it needs to pay benefits over the next few decades, while the plan for teachers has about 63% of the money it needs.