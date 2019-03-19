FDA considers yanking nicotine vaping pods off the market

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday that his agency may need to pull pod-based nicotine products off the market as it fights a surge in teen vaping.
Gottlieb said he had a “difficult” meeting last week with representatives of Altria Group Inc. and Juul Labs Inc. Altria, whose cigarette brands include Marlboro, has taken a $12.8-billion stake in Juul, which makes an e-cigarette device that has become popular with teens.
The FDA “is going to have to very carefully calculate its action against the entire category of pod-based products,” Gottlieb said Tuesday at the Brookings Institution in Washington. If the vaping products are pulled from the market, the FDA could allow the companies to resume selling them after a review.
“All the dramatic gains we’ve made reducing smoking in this country, particularly among youth, will be reversed by these products,” Gottlieb said.
The FDA is concerned that Altria’s decision to take a $12.8-billion stake in Juul contradicts commitments both companies previously made to address what health officials have called an epidemic of youth vaping. Both companies have said their devices are intended for adults who are trying to quit smoking traditional cigarettes.
Separately, San Francisco officials proposed legislation Tuesday that would forbid the sale of e-cigarettes in the city and ban companies like Juul from occupying city-owned property, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Juul’s headquarters are in offices owned by the city.
Shares of Richmond, Va.-based Altria fell 2.3% on Tuesday.
Gottlieb, 46, said March 5 that he was resigning, ending a tenure where he approved a flood of drugs and pushed for sharp curbs on e-cigarettes. On Tuesday, he said April 5 will be his last day in the post.