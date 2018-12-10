Carlos Ghosn is said to be indicted in Tokyo as Nissan pay scandal escalates

Carlos Ghosn was indicted by Japanese prosecutors three weeks after his arrest for allegedly understating his pay at Nissan Motor Co., people familiar with the matter said, while local media reported that the carmaker will also face charges.
The former Nissan chairman will also be re-arrested for related suspected income misstatements, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter isn’t public. That means he is likely to be denied a chance to be released on bail for now.
In the first sign of blowback from the scandal for Nissan, the carmaker is set to be indicted on charges of breaching Japan’s financial instruments and exchange law by underreporting Ghosn’s compensation by about $44.5 million, Kyodo reported. A Nissan spokesman and lawyers for Ghosn declined to comment and prosecutor representatives said an announcement on indictment hasn’t been made.
The indictment of Nissan shows that the scandal that has sent shock waves through the car industry is spreading beyond Ghosn and his aide. The charges also represent a victory of sorts for Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who has emerged as a driving force behind the investigation into Ghosn’s alleged wrongdoing. Ghosn is in custody in Japan after his Nov. 19 arrest on allegations of underreporting his income at Nissan, which has since ousted him as chairman.
Although he remains at the helm of Renault, Nissan’s partner in the world’s biggest auto alliance, he has been replaced on an interim basis. Tension within the Franco-Japanese partnership that has been held together by Ghosn for two decades has all but exploded into the open since his shock incarceration.
Former representative director Greg Kelly, who is accused of aiding Ghosn in understating his income and misusing Nissan assets, was also indicted, Kyodo said.