Carlos Ghosn is said to be indicted in Tokyo as Nissan pay scandal escalates

The indictment of Nissan shows that the scandal that has sent shock waves through the car industry is spreading beyond Ghosn and his aide. The charges also represent a victory of sorts for Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, who has emerged as a driving force behind the investigation into Ghosn’s alleged wrongdoing. Ghosn is in custody in Japan after his Nov. 19 arrest on allegations of underreporting his income at Nissan, which has since ousted him as chairman.