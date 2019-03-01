Gap will need to paddle hard when Old Navy sets sail

At this point, the separation probably makes sense. Executives had for some time been managing Gap and Banana Republic as mature brands rather than high-growth ones. Old Navy, meanwhile, still shows plenty of opportunity for expansion. Perhaps Peck and his team can be more focused on healing the troubled labels when it is their sole mission. Meanwhile, Old Navy has always courted a value-oriented customer; perhaps it can better sharpen its overtures to that group when it is no longer part of a company that’s also trying to appeal to more affluent shoppers.