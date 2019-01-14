PG&E to file for bankruptcy as fire costs rise

PG&E Corp. said Monday it will file for bankruptcy in California after the cost of wildfires left it with potential liabilities of $30 billion or more, gutting its share price and prompting the departure of its chief executive officer.
The San Francisco-based company said it will file under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code by Jan. 29 after giving the required 15-day notice to its employees, according to a filing at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
On Sunday, the company started searching for a new leader after Geisha Williams, 57, quit as CEO. General counsel John Simon will take the helm in the meantime. The departure of Williams, who took over as CEO in March 2017, follows a catastrophic three months for PG&E.
The company has seen two-thirds of its market value wiped out since November’s Camp fire — the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. Its debt has been downgraded to junk status and state regulators have called for a management shakeup.
Investigators have been probing whether the company’s equipment ignited the fire, along with its potential liability for blazes that devastated Northern California’s wine country in 2017 — costs that “could exceed $30 billion,” according to the filing.
That would dwarf the $1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of Friday. The board concluded that a Chapter 11 reorganization “is ultimately the only viable option to restore PG&E’s financial stability,” according to the filing.
Shares of PG&E fell as much as 52% in pre-market trading.
The company’s deepening financial crisis has forced California regulators and policymakers to consider a bailout package. The utility said bankruptcy was the best way forward for employees and those who are claiming losses from wildfires that may have been caused by its power lines.