PG&E stock, bonds plunge anew as S&P cuts its credit rating to junk

The company’s shares were down 10% to $17 as of 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, as investors worried about the potential for the company to file for bankruptcy. On Monday, the share price fell 22%. California investigators are looking into whether the utility’s equipment ignited the deadliest blaze in state history in 2018 as well as fires in 2017, probes that could leave the company with legal liabilities topping $30 billion.