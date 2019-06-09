PG&E cutting power in California’s wine country to prevent fires

The blackout is the first to hit Northern California during this year’s wildfire season. PG&E has been preparing to take its most extreme measures yet to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic wildfires that have ravaged the state for two consecutive years. In November, its equipment ignited the Camp fire that killed 85 people and destroyed the entire town of Paradise. Liabilities from that blaze and previous ones forced PG&E to file for bankruptcy in January.