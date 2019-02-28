Advertisement

PG&E admits its equipment likely caused California’s worst fire

Feb 28, 2019 | 8:20 AM
Embers blow in the wind as the Camp fire burns a KFC restaurant in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 8. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading wildfire ripped through the town. (Getty)

Pacific Gas & Electric said Thursday that it is “probable” its equipment caused the Camp fire that destroyed thousands of homes in Paradise, Calif., and killed 85 people in 2018.

The utility giant, which has filed for bankruptcy because of losses from the fire, said that while the investigation is continuing, “the company believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point of the 2018 Camp fire.”

The Camp fire was the worst in California history and has put new pressure on PG&E and other utilities to improve the safety of their power system.

