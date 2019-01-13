Hawthorne headquarters of SpaceX to be hit hard by layoffs

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 to revolutionize space technology. The company, along with Boeing Co., has a contract with NASA to fly American astronauts to the International Space Station on a spacecraft named Crew Dragon. Despite the partial government shutdown, Crew Dragon is slated to fly for the first time in February without humans on board. SpaceX is also working on a space-based broadband satellite network and Starship, a larger spacecraft designed to carry humans to Mars.