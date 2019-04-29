Stocks edge up to new record highs

Stocks eked out modest gains on Wall Street, enough to push the Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq indexes a bit further into record territory.
Banks and communications companies did the best Monday, offsetting weakness in retailers and in high-dividend companies such as real estate and utilities.
Bank of America rose 1.4%. Facebook advanced 1.7%. Simon Property Group fell 1.6%.
Occidental Petroleum fell 1.9% after Anadarko said it would consider Occidental's buyout offer. Anadarko has already accepted a rival bid from Chevron.
The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,943.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11 points, less than 0.1%, to 26,554. The Nasdaq climbed 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,161.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.53%.