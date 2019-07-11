Stocks hit new highs: Dow tops 27,000 and S&P 500 ends just shy of 3,000

The Dow Jones industrial average and the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed to new closing highs Thursday, with the Dow topping 27,000 points for the first time and the S&P 500 just shy of 3,000 points.
An early rally lost some of its momentum after an auction of long-term U.S. government bonds failed to drive up prices. That pulled bond prices down, driving up the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to 2.13% from 2.06% late Wednesday, a big move.
The S&P 500 rose about 0.2% to about 2,999.91 points. The Dow gained about 228 points to about 27,088. The Nasdaq composite slipped about 0.1%.
“The markets were higher at the beginning of the day based on [Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome] Powell's testimony and him confirming what the futures markets have been telling us for a whole month: That we were going to get a rate cut,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. “But then we had this Treasury auction, which apparently didn't go so hot.”
The surge in bond yields marks a reversal from recent weeks, when many investors funneled money into bonds and other less-risky assets amid growing anxiety over the U.S. trade conflicts and signs of a slowing global economy.
The move had a swift effect on sectors of real estate stocks, utilities and other high-dividend stocks that lose their appeal when bond yields rise.
Banks led the market higher, benefiting from the surge in bond yields. When bond yields climb, they push up the interest rates that lenders charge for mortgages and other loans, making them more profitable.
Technology stocks, retailers and industrial companies also helped lift the market.