Small-satellite startup Swarm fined $900,000 for launching without FCC permission

In January, Swarm attached four SpaceBees to a rocket owned by the Indian government, which launched from an island along the Indian coast. The move drew objections from the FCC, which regulates all satellite launches by U.S. companies. The agency had denied the company’s application the previous month, saying Swarm’s satellites were too small to be tracked by the U.S. Space Surveillance Network, which is supposed to catalog all man-made objects that orbit the Earth.