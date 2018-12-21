Small-satellite startup Swarm fined $900,000 for launching without FCC permission

Swarm Technologies Inc. learned an expensive lesson this week: If you’re going to shoot satellites into space, make sure the government signs off first.
The Menlo Park, Calif., company has agreed to pay a $900,000 fine to the Federal Communications Commission, the regulatory agency said Thursday. The FCC had denied Swarm’s request for permission to launch four tiny satellites, but the company went ahead with the launch anyway in January.
In addition to the fine, Swarm also agreed to a five-year compliance plan requiring it to adopt internal programs to help ensure it follows federal rules.
Unauthorized satellites increase the risk of collisions and radio frequency interference, “threatening critical commercial and government satellite operations,” the FCC said in a statement. Swarm “admitted to the unauthorized launch and operation only after the commission discovered it,” the agency said.
Like many other companies in the growing small-satellite industry, Swarm plans to use its technology for jobs such as Earth imaging or providing broadband internet. The satellites it launched without permission — called SpaceBees — measured about 4 inches long, 4 inches wide and 4 inches tall.
In January, Swarm attached four SpaceBees to a rocket owned by the Indian government, which launched from an island along the Indian coast. The move drew objections from the FCC, which regulates all satellite launches by U.S. companies. The agency had denied the company’s application the previous month, saying Swarm’s satellites were too small to be tracked by the U.S. Space Surveillance Network, which is supposed to catalog all man-made objects that orbit the Earth.
Additionally, the FCC said that, during its investigation, it learned that Swarm had performed unauthorized communications tests involving weather balloons. It said Swarm also admitted to performing unauthorized tests with unlaunched satellites.
The company has not launched or operated any satellites without permission since the FCC investigation began, the commission said.
Swarm Chief Executive Sara Spangelo, a former Google employee, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
In a written statement, FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said the size of the fine “is probably not significant enough to deter future behavior, but the negative press coverage is likely to prevent this company and others from attempting to do this again.”
Industry analysts have said this may have been the first time a U.S. company operated a satellite without FCC approval.
Companies such as SpaceX and OneWeb have proposed constellations of hundreds or thousands of small satellites, and analysts have predicted that thousands of satellites could be launched in the next few years.
Times staff writer Samantha Masunaga contributed to is report.