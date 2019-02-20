The contrast between Tesla’s stock price and its financial reports is hard to ignore

Butswinkas’ abrupt exit isn’t the first we’ve seen at Tesla, of course. Dave Morton, who became chief accounting officer the day before Musk’s “funding secured” tweet, lasted less than a month after the public attention and pace at Tesla exceeded his expectations. Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja has served multi-year stints at Tesla but announced his retirement with the equivalent of a by-the-way at the end of the most recent earnings call. There have been numerous other departures at the company over the past couple of years, and one of Tesla’s largest shareholders, T. Rowe Price, roughly halved its position in the fourth quarter.