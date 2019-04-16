Apple and Qualcomm drop litigation, ending their war over tech in iPhones

Qualcomm said it expects the agreement to add $2 per share to its earnings when it begins shipments of chips to Apple. Although it’s not clear how much Qualcomm gave up in concessions to Apple in terms of payments and rates, the settlement lets it continue one of the most profitable businesses in the $400-billion semiconductor industry. Apple was the remaining holdout from a licensing practice that enables the San Diego chipmaker to charge patent royalties on technology that underpins all modern smartphones.