Roku reports 40% surge in active users, and its stock soars

People are embracing streaming as their preferred method for consuming television entertainment, and Roku — which makes streaming boxes, sticks and software — touted the preliminary numbers ahead of a busy week at the 2019 CES consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas. It said users of its platform streamed more than 7.3 billion hours of content in the last quarter, a 68% surge over the same quarter a year earlier. Annual streaming hours rose more than 60% compared with 2017, to 24 billion hours.