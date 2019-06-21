Toys R Us, ghost of Christmases past, is set to return in U.S. this holiday season

This group tried to sell the intellectual property, then opted to keep it to garner a better return. As owners of the intellectual property, they have been collecting licensing and other fees from the units still operating and selling them private-label goods. The lenders then formed Tru Kids with the goal of reviving the brand in the United States and other regions it exited. It has since hired several industry veterans and signed a deal to bring Toys R Us and Babies R Us back to Australia through a partner.