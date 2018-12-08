Delta Air Lines raises drink prices, following a similar hike by American Airlines

Only two months after its biggest rival raised drink prices, Delta Air Lines quietly hiked what it charges for most onboard booze by $1.
That means that cocktails, imported and craft beer, liquor and wine are now priced at $9 a glass for economy-class passengers on domestic flights. The price of a domestic beer increases to $8 and sparkling wine remains unchanged at $9.
The hike in prices comes after American Airlines raised drink prices in October by $1.
For American and Delta, passengers who pay for higher-priced fares, such as American’s Main Cabin Extra and Delta Comfort Plus, get complimentary drinks.
International passengers on Delta in all seats get complimentary beer, wine and spirits. On American, international fliers also get free beer and wine, with travelers to long-haul destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong and Australia getting free spirits as well.
But airlines have offered some — albeit small — gestures of generosity to fliers. Delta and American Airlines began last year to offer free meals throughout the cabin on certain domestic routes, such as between New York and Los Angeles.
United Airlines two years ago added free snacks — waffles, pretzels, rice crackers or soy nuts — for economy passengers on flights within North America.