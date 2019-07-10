Virgin Orbit drops a rocket from the wing of a plane in critical test

Unlike traditional rocket systems, which take off vertically from a launch pad, Virgin Orbit proposes to launch rockets horizontally. The company’s modified 747 plane — which has a lower deck completely stripped of passenger seats and overhead compartments but retains airline crew bunks in the cabin and cockpit — can take off from a typical runway with a rocket tucked under its wing. Then the plane climbs to 35,000 feet, drops the rocket and veers away. During a real launch, according to company plans, the rocket and its payload will fall for four or five seconds, then ignite and hurtle toward space.