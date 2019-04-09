Wells Fargo is selling a retirement unit for $1.2 billion

In February 2018, the Federal Reserve barred Wells Fargo from increasing assets beyond their level at the end of 2017, citing concerns about a variety of abuses inflicted on customers, including the revelation that employees had opened millions of accounts in customers’ names without their permission. (The Los Angeles Times first reported Wells Fargo’s high-pressure sales tactics in 2013.) The bank told analysts and investors at the start of this year that it’s planning to operate under the cap through the end of 2019, rather than just the first half.