WeWork’s revenue doubled last year. So did its losses

This time, SoftBank’s role in WeWork’s story is a little more complicated. SoftBank invested $2 billion in the start-up in January. The deal valued WeWork at $47 billion, but it was a smaller investment than the possible $16-billion stake SoftBank had discussed making late last year. WeWork President Artie Minson said the smaller deal, in addition to the billions of other recent financial commitments from SoftBank, was still a win for WeWork. “If someone had said to me back in August, ‘Look, you’re going to raise $6 billion … and you’re going to raise it at the valuation we raised at,’ we would have all said that was a huge home run,” Minson said. “I continue to believe that transaction was a huge home run.”