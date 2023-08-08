WeWork has ‘substantial doubt’ it can stay in business

WeWork said occupancy of its office spaces dropped last quarter compared with the quarter before.

WeWork said there’s “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue operating, citing sustained losses and canceled memberships to its office spaces.

The co-working company will focus over the next 12 months on reducing rental costs, negotiating more favorable leases, increasing revenue and raising capital, WeWork said in a statement Tuesday.

WeWork made its announcement after the close of regular trading. Its shares declined more than 14% in extended trading.

The warning came months after WeWork struck a deal with some of its biggest creditors and SoftBank to cut its debt load by about $1.5 billion and extend other maturities. Its bonds trade at deeply distressed levels. The company’s 7.875% unsecured notes due in 2025 last changed hands for 33.5 cents on the dollar, according to data from Trace.

WeWork’s office locations, which emptied out during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, were showing slow progress toward filling back up over the last year. But so far, the recovery appears to be unsustainable. WeWork said occupancy dropped in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter.

The New York-based company also has been weathering a change in leadership. Sandeep Mathrani, who took over as chief executive in early 2020, left in May to become a partner at private equity firm Sycamore Partners. WeWork currently has an interim CEO.

Mathrani had taken over soon after co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann was ousted for failing to take the once-highflying startup public in 2019. On Tuesday, WeWork said three of its independent board members are being replaced by four new board members.