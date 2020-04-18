Hot Property newsletter: Real estate is about to get real

The dust is still settling on realty transactions that were already in the works before the coronavirus restrictions. There have been recent closings by a “Poltergeist” actress, a soap star and a comedy writer. More uncertain times are ahead, however, for those just entering the listings fray. Among those scrambling to get out of the L.A. housing scene is an NFL player.

“I’d like an illuminated waterfall in my dining room,” said no one ever. But that’s just what our Home of the Week in Brentwood has to offer. The 9,300-square-foot drop-dead contemporary, listed at $12.899 million and set on a third of an acre, also weighs in with a floating glass staircase, indoor-outdoor water features and a rooftop deck.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



‘This house is clean’

OK, so JoBeth Williams’ “Poltergeist” character wasn’t the one who uttered this tag line in the 1980s horror film. Still, we can imagine she and her husband, director John Pasquin, may have been thinking something of the sort when they recently paid $9.8 million through a trust for a home in Pacific Palisades.

The Italianate-style house, built in 2008, sits behind gates and hedges on a third of an acre. The 6,000 square feet of elegant living space includes coffered, beamed and vaulted ceilings, a wine cellar, a library and four bedrooms.

A trellis-topped patio adjoins an outdoor living room with a fireplace. A swimming pool completes the scene.

Williams, 71, rose to prominence in the early ’80s with films such as “Stir Crazy” and “Poltergeist.” Her other credits include “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Big Chill” and “Teachers.”

Pasquin, 75, directed Broadway plays in the ’80s before moving on to TV and movies, directing episodes of “Home Improvement” and the films “The Santa Clause,” “Jungle 2 Jungle” and “Joe Somebody.”

The Italianate home JoBeth Williams and John Pasquin bought feaures a beamed-ceiling living room with a fireplace. (Realtor.com)

He writes home out of his script

Comedy writer Tim Long, known for his work on “The Simpsons,” has inked a deal in Los Feliz, selling his 1920s Colonial-style home for $4.3 million. The buyers are new Fleetwood Mac member Neil Finn and his wife, Sharon.

The nearly century-old residence includes original details across the 4,340-square-foot floor plan such as columns, crown molding, paneled walls and French doors.

A balcony and a wood deck off the back of the four-bedroom home overlook a swimming pool, lawn and a renovated guesthouse with beamed ceilings.

Long, 50, has written 30 episodes of “The Simpsons” and produced hundreds more. His other credits include “Politically Incorrect,” “Late Show With David Letterman” and Spy magazine.

Veteran writer Tim Long, who has written episodes of “The Simpsons,” has sold his Colonial-style home in Los Feliz. (Virtually Here Studios)

Clean getaway for soap star

Joshua Morrow of “The Young and the Restless” bought a Lake Sherwood home for $3.295 million in 2018, remodeled the place and just sold it for $4.85 million.

Overlooking a golf course, the two-story house gives off an East Coast vibe with a brick walkway, a columned entry and powder blue shutters.

The roughly 6,000 square feet of remodeled interiors include a formal dining room, a family room, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A sleek rectangular swimming pool and an outdoor living room with a bar complete the half-acre of grounds.

Morrow, 46, has starred in “The Young and the Restless” since 1994. In 1998 he formed the boy band 3Deep, releasing the album “Yes Yes Yes … No No No” the following year.

Soap actor Joshua Morrow has sold his Lake Sherwood home. (Jeff Elson)

Where he’ll chill out

NFL lineman Matt Kalil has found a spacious place to ride out the offseason, spending $3.812 million on a gated estate in Pasadena.

The Pro Bowler, who is currently a free agent, bought a two-acre property containing a two-story home, a swimming pool and a pool house.

A Craftsman-vibe living room, a formal dining room, an office, a gym and five bedrooms lie within the 5,450 square feet of living space.

Kalil, 30, spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He signed with the Houston Texans last year, but was released before the start of the season.

Matt Kalil will be able to hunker down on nearly two acres at his recently purchased Pasadena estate. (Realtor.com)

Hoping for a reception

Professional football player Marcedes Lewis has listed a condo at the W Hollywood Residences in Hollywood for $1.399 million.

The 2,060-square-foot 10th-floor unit features an open-concept floor plan with a center-island kitchen, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The living room has a drop-down projection screen and a wall of windows that takes in the cityscape.

Lewis bought the property in 2012 for $1.05 million.

The 35-year-old tight end played a dozen seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He reportedly signed a one-year deal in March to return to the Packers next season.

Pro football player Marcedes Lewis has listed his sleek Hollywood condo for sale. (Realtor.com)

Her favorite room

“Homeland” director Lesli Linka Glatter keeps the office of her 2,400-square-foot home outfitted as a lively reminder of her early career as a dancer and the myriad shows that fill her resume. Cabinets brim with scripts, shelves are laden with inspiring books and knickknacks from her projects fill the homey space.

Lesli Linka Glatter, executive producer and director of “Homeland,” is surrounded by career reminders in the office of her Pacific Palisades home. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

From the archives

Ten years ago, deejay and singer-songwriter Moby purchased Wolf’s Lair, a 1927 Hollywood Hills castle-like fortress of 3.3 acres, for $3.925 million. Beyond the turrets and gabled windows, some 6,500 square feet of living space included a new kitchen. “He is known to whip up a smoothie and be passionate about his pancakes,” The Times reported.

Twenty years ago, Italian supermodel, actor and pitchman Fabio bought a home in Tarzana for close to its $1.5-million asking price. The I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! spokesman, who stood 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighed 220 pounds and sported locks of flowing hair, was known for his muscled good looks.

Also 20 years ago, author Judith Krantz sold her Newport Beach retreat for just under its $4.5-million asking price. The four-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot house had 50 feet of ocean frontage on the Balboa Peninsula. “As much as we’ve loved it,” she said, “you need to add something new to your lives every five to 10 years.”

