Hot Property newsletter: What makes the L.A. housing market go round?

Welcome to the entertainment capital of the world, where it’s actors versus singers in this week’s round. On the actor side is a friend from “Friends,” an actress who is in her own league and a soap star who stands to clean up on a home remodel. Musically speaking, if you’re into pop, rock and metal, we’ve got you covered too.

Newsletter Inside the homes of the rich and famous. Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Our Home of the Week is a Cape Cod-inspired mansion in Lake Sherwood. Backed by mountain and golf course views, the 1.2-acre picturesque property comes with a detached guesthouse, a swimming pool and a sports court. Yours for $10.75 million.

Once you’re done checking out these transactions, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week. That’s also a great place to leave us a tip about a celebrity home deal.

Advertisement

— Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



Goodbye beachfront

Matthew Perry of “Friends” fame has listed his Malibu beach house for $14 million. That’s $2 million more than the actor paid nine years ago.

Spanning 5,500 square feet, the wood-and-glass house overlooks the ocean from two stories of modern indoor-outdoor living spaces.

A two-sided fireplace anchors the main level, separating the dining area and modern kitchen from a living room. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater with tiered seating.

Advertisement

Perry, 51, has kept busy since his days playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” appearing on the shows “Mr. Sunshine,” “The Good Wife” and “The Odd Couple.” More recently, he played Edward M. Kennedy on the television miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”

Matthew Perry’s 5,500-square-foot home includes a movie theater, hot tub and two stories of decks overlooking the ocean. (Realtor.com)

Making room for baby

Pop star and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry has listed her secluded retreat in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $7.95 million. She and actor-fiancé Orlando Bloom recently had a daughter.

The nearly one-acre property centers on a traditional-style home of a little more than 4,400 square feet. A spacious motor court, a landscaped yard and an oval-shaped swimming pool complete the grounds.

Advertisement

White walls and hardwood floors define the main living spaces, which sit between wings that bookend the home. One wing holds a bedroom suite with an office/gym, and the other houses the primary suite with a lounge area and dual closets.

Perry, 35, has released six studio albums over the last two decades with hits including “Roar,” “Firework,” “Teenage Dream” and “I Kissed a Girl.” She released her latest record, “Smile,” in August.

Katy Perry has listed a 1960s traditional-style home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. (Realtor.com)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Advertisement

Time for a scene change

Actress Geena Davis — a Hollywood mainstay since the ‘80s who won an Oscar for “The Accidental Tourist” — just sold her Pacific Palisades home of 13 years for $5.63 million.

The nearly half-acre estate centers on a Mediterranean-style home surrounded by lush landscaping and tiered gardens. Living spaces are marked by arched doorways, Italian tile and dark hardwood floors. An artistic fireplace, designed so the opening resembles the mouth of a sculptural head, anchors the living room.

The 5,146 square feet of living space also contain five bedrooms, an office, a library, a safe room and a bar.

Davis, 64, received an Academy Award nomination for her role in “Thelma & Louise.” Her other credits include “A League of Their Own,” “Beetlejuice,” “Stuart Little” and “Commander in Chief.”

Advertisement

The home Geena Davis sold in Pacific Palisades centers on a living room with a sculptural fireplace. (Lee Manning Photography)

Signed with a Poison pen

That was fast. Poison front man Bret Michaels sold his Westlake Village retreat for $4.48 million, finding a buyer a day after he put the property on the market.

The rock star owned the Westlake Village estate for five years, buying it for $3.49 million in 2015 and transforming it with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living. The 2.6-acre property contains an amenity-loaded Mediterranean-style home, a custom pool and a sports court.

A chandelier and sweeping staircase anchor the two-story foyer, and columns frame spaces such as a billiards room and step-down living room. The family room — which Michaels called his “rock-star party room” — includes a wine cellar, a fireplace and a wraparound bar. Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms complete the 6,700-square-foot floor plan.

Advertisement

Michaels, 57, co-founded Poison in the early 1980s. The metal band has released seven studio albums and sold more than 45 million records with hits such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

Bret Michaels has sold a Westlake Village home he owned for five years. (Jeff Elson)

It’s bold and it’s beautiful

Emmy-winning actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is ready to part with her strikingly remodeled Hollywood Hills treehouse. “The Bold and the Beautiful” star and her husband, Creative Artists Agency agent Elan Ruspoli, are asking $2.1 million for the hillside home.

During their four-year stay, the couple added wide-plank hardwood floors in the living spaces, splashes of marble in the kitchen and designer finishes in the bathrooms. The glass-walled house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms within its 1,700 square feet.

Advertisement

Clad in concrete and stained wood, the contemporary is tucked behind gates with multiple outdoor spaces overlooking the canyon below.

Wood won a Daytime Emmy in 2019 for her role as Steffy Forrester in the CBS soap opera. The 33-year-old has also appeared in the films “Skyrunners” and “Final Destination 5.”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s secluded two-story home takes in canyon views from a balcony and a patio with a firepit. (Jeff Elson)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, “Vampire’s Kiss” actor Nicolas Cage purchased a 1928 castle-like home in Los Feliz. He paid about $1.5 million for the 5,367-square-foot turreted house, which had recently been refurbished. The three-bedroom place was set on a third-acre knoll and took in 360-degree views. Listing details did not mention a crypt.

Advertisement

Twenty years ago, “You’ve Got Mail” actress Meg Ryan needed a change of address card. She bought a Westside property for close to its asking price of more than $8 million. The Mediterranean-style estate had five bedrooms, a screening room, a guesthouse and a swimming pool.

Ten years ago, hair-stylist-turned-shampoo-magnate Vidal Sassoon washed his hands (or was that hair?) of a Midcentury Modern landmark in Beverly Hills. The 1962 Hal Levitt-designed showplace he sold for $10 million featured 6,200 square feet of glass-walled living space with high ceilings and city-to-ocean views.



What we’re reading

Here’s the wildly whimsical backyard of an actress who has a passion for design. Domino takes readers to the Hamptons and Drew Barrymore’s kid-friendly outdoor space, where a rainbow of color, room to run and creative play centers dominate.

Clothing magnate Tommy Hilfiger listed his 22-acre country estate in Greenwich, Conn., last month at $47.5 million. We checked out the 1939 French Normandy mansion at SecondShelters.com. Surrounded by formal gardens and grounds, the 13,344-square-foot behemoth is awash in wood details including heavy arched doors, beamed ceilings and a sweeping staircase. Very baronial.

