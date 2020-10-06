Soap star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood lists Hollywood Hills treehouse

After a dramatic remodel, Emmy-winning actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is ready to part with her Hollywood Hills treehouse. The “Bold and the Beautiful” star and her husband, Creative Artists Agency agent Elan Ruspoli, are asking $2.1 million for the hillside home.

Clad in concrete and stained wood, the contemporary home is tucked behind gates with multiple outdoor spaces overlooking the canyon below. There’s a balcony with a sauna, as well as a tile lounge with a waterfall and fireplace.

The couple touched up just about everything during their four-year stay, adding wide-plank hardwood floors in the living spaces, splashes of marble in the kitchen and designer finishes in the bathrooms.

1 / 7 The open floor plan. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 7 The living room. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 7 The marble kitchen. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 7 The treetop views. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 7 The outdoor lounge. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 7 The two-story home. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 7 The exterior. (Jeff Elson)

Advertisement

An open floor plan combines a living room and dining area, and other highlights include a media room and spacious office. Throughout the interior, walls of glass bring in treetop views.

Elsewhere are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 1,700 square feet. The primary suite adds an island with built-in drawers, dual closets and a steam shower.

Wood has received four Daytime Emmy nominations for her role as Steffy Forrester in the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and won an Emmy in 2019. A native of Canada, the 33-year-old has also appeared in the films “Skyrunners” and “Final Destination 5.”

The pair paid $1.48 million for the home in 2016, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Advertisement

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.