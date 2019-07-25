NBA’s Luol Deng whittles down price of modern Brentwood home

NBA veteran Luol Deng is sweetening the pot in Brentwood. His modern home, which hit the market earlier this year for $7.45 million, just got cut to $6.895 million.

The two-time All-Star paid $6.15 million for the property in 2016 shortly after inking a four-year deal with the Lakers worth $72 million. Deng didn’t see much playing time with the team, and after reaching a buying agreement in September, put the home up for sale in January.

It’s an impressive estate – clocking in at 1.2 acres with sweeping city and ocean views – but it’s a drop in the bucket of his surprisingly large real estate portfolio. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that Deng had amassed a collection of hotels, resorts, condos and apartment buildings worth $125 million.

The hillside home features clean lines, sleek style and a variety of outdoor living spaces across 6,500 square feet. Many of the common rooms offer eye-catching wood finishes, including a lofted lounge, yoga studio and indoor-outdoor living room with a built-in fireplace.

The trend continues into the master suite. One of seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, it boasts a custom closet, steam shower, spa tub and one of multiple wraparound balconies.

Up top, the interior expands to a rooftop deck with hanging lights and a fireplace. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan.

A 1,000-square-foot entertainer’s patio holds a swimming pool and spa out back, and the space descends to a dining deck with sweeping canyon views.



Cynthia Ann Festa and Elana Fullmer of Compass hold the listing.

Deng, 34, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and spent a decade with the team, leading them to six playoff berths. Following stints with the Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers, he spent his 15th season in the league with the Timberwolves last year.