‘House of Cards’ producer Dana Brunetti quickly lands buyer for Toluca Lake abode

If you blinked, you may have missed this Toluca Lake listing from Oscar-nominated producer Dana Brunetti. His Spanish Colonial-style home is pending sale after hitting the market for $6.25 million three days earlier.

Brunetti, whose high-profile credits include “The Social Network” and the “Fifty Shades” franchise, isn’t the only notable name tied to the 1920s home. He bought it for $3.85 million four years ago from musician Dave Stewart of Eurythmics fame, The Times previously reported.

He’s done some work since then, adding modern fixtures, Kentucky oak herringbone floors and a vintage phone booth.

Rising three stories, the remodeled estate now holds five bedrooms and five bathrooms across 6,550 square feet. Main-level living spaces include a marble kitchen, a formal dining room with coffered ceilings and an airy living room that opens to a covered deck with leafy views.

Another highlight comes in the billiards room, which features a wet bar and wall of built-ins.

Beams top the master suite, and tile covers its skylighted bathroom complete with a steam shower and copper tub. Elsewhere on the top level, a modern office opens to a Saltillo tile rooftop deck.

Surrounded by hedges and topped by palm trees, the grounds also hold a swimming pool, fountain, lawn and five-car garage with electric charging stations. A guesthouse comes with its own entrance.



Cassandra Corum of Six17 and Marc Silver of Compass hold the listing.

Brunetti, 46, has produced more than 20 films since the turn of the century, including “21,” “Masterminds” and “Captain Phillips” starring Tom Hanks. Last year, he co-founded Cavalry Media with Keegan Rosenberger after a stint with Relativity Media.