Emmy-winning screenwriter Peter Casey parts with custom Toluca Lake home

Producer-screenwriter Peter Casey, who won multiple Emmys for his work on the sitcoms “Cheers” and “Frasier,” has sold his longtime home in Toluca Lake for $7.44 million.

The traditional-style home, designed by Thane Roberts and built in 1995, features a two-story entry with a sweeping staircase, arched doorways and hardwood floors. Wall-to-wall picture windows in the step-down living room, dining room and sunroom take in views of Toluca Lake.

Some 6,600 square feet of interior includes a chef’s kitchen with two islands, a glass-enclosed wine cellar, six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Dark wood paneling and built-ins adorn the walls in the library/den, while an artistic plaster ceiling tops the space. There are three fireplaces.

Outside, manicured grounds designed by Pamela Burton include a dining patio, arbors wrapped in creeping vines and a stone-rimmed swimming pool. A lakeside sitting area, fireplace and lawn complete the setting.

The 1.2-acre lot — among the largest lake-adjacent properties in the area — is where comedian-actor W.C. Fields once had a home. The former Fields residence was divided into sections and moved in 1993 to Sylmar, where it was to be used as a child-care center, The Times previously reported.

Casey, a seven-time Emmy Award winner, worked as a writer on “The Jeffersons” before writing and producing scores of episodes of “Cheers.” He went on to co-create “Frasier” with writer-producers David Angell and David Lee.

Joy Denton of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Elizabeth Sarvas of Compass represented the buyer.