Former A’s outfielder Coco Crisp bags a new base in Calabasas

Coco Crisp, the former fleet-footed outfielder for the A’s, Indians, Red Sox and Royals, has bought a home in a guard-gated Calabasas community for $2.7 million.

The two-story home, built in 1990, has been extensively updated and features new wood flooring, a full gym and a saltwater swimming pool with integrated smartphone features.

Beyond the arched front door, the 6,250-square-foot home opens to a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase. A built-in fishtank anchors the living room, which has an old-fashioned bar and one of three fireplaces. Refrigerated wine storage sits off the center-island kitchen.

1 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 2 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 3 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 4 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 5 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 6 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 7 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 8 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 9 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 10 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 11 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 12 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 13 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 14 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com) 15 / 15 Coco Crisp’s new Calabasas home (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

In the master suite, upgrades include a steam shower, a smart tub with aroma therapy and two walk-in closets. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms in all.

Outside, there’s a loggia, ample patio space and a stone fireplace with built-in seating. Lush landscaping and palms create a scenic backdrop for the pool.

Crisp, a Los Angeles native, was drafted out of Pierce College in Woodland Hills by the Cardinals in 1999. He went on to play 15 seasons in the major leagues and won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2007. In 2011, he tied with Brett Gardner for the most steals in the American League with 49.

More recently, Crisp served as head coach of the Shadow Hills High School baseball team for two seasons. In February, the 39-year-old joined the Oakland Athletics Radio network as a part-time analyst.



Advertisement

Justin Friedlander of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Donna Bohana of Solstice International Realty represented Crisp.