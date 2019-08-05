Josh Hutcherson’s Midcentury treehouse seeks $3.5 million in Hollywood Hills

After seven years, Josh Hutcherson is ready to part with his perch in the Hollywood Hills. The “Hunger Games” star just listed his Midcentury-style treehouse for $3.495 million — roughly $1 million more than he paid in 2012.

Built in 1951, the zen-like hideaway has drawn a few stars over the years; previous owners include Ellen DeGeneres and late actor Heath Ledger, The Times previously reported.

Brick staircases and terraced gardens approach the home, which holds two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,861 square feet. A bastion of Midcentury style, the interior combines polished concrete floors, beamed ceilings, white-painted brick and other natural textures.

Hanging bulbs top the dining room and galley-style kitchen, and walls of glass line the expansive living room. The space opens outside to a treetop deck with a sunken conversation pit, dining area and screening room.

The nearly half-acre grounds also hold a lounge lined with turf and a forested flagstone patio.

Hutcherson, 26, starred as a child in the films “Little Manhattan,” “Bridge to Terabithia” and “The Polar Express” before more recent roles in “The Hunger Games” and “Future Man.” Later this year, he’s set to appear in James Franco’s “The Long Home.”

Records show he bought the property in 2012 for $2.5 million at the age of 19. Two years later, he bought a 1930s traditional for $1.25 million in Studio City.

Deedee Howard and Charlie Heydt of the Agency hold the listing.