Former Dodger Milton Bradley seeks a hit in the Encino housing market

Former major league outfielder Milton Bradley has listed his Encino home of more than a decade for sale at $3.799 million.

Set behind gates in the Amestoy Estates neighborhood, the Tuscan-inspired residence measures 7,500 square feet and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Two levels of living space are navigated by three separate staircases.

A two-story living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace kicks things off for the updated home. A formal dining room features coffered ceilings, and a media room has a wood-paneled wet bar. In the kitchen, there’s a large center island with a breakfast bar.

Stairs lead up to a catwalk, which overlooks the living room. The upstairs master suite comprises dual closets, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom with a steam shower. Arched French doors in the master bedroom open to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Outside, the more than one-third-acre setting holds a swimming pool, a spa with a waterfall feature, a barbecue/dining pavilion and a fire pit. A collection of palms and other landscaping dot the grounds.

Bradley, a Los Angeles native, played for eight big league teams across 12 seasons, including California ball teams such as the Dodgers, Athletics and Padres. The switch-hitting outfielder was an All-Star selection with the Rangers in 2008.

He bought the property in 2008, records show.



Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty and Rachel Bradley of Nest Seekers hold the listing.