Music producer Adam Anders records a home sale in Hidden Hills

Grammy-nominated Swedish music producer Adam Anders and his wife, singer Nikki Anders, have sold their equestrian estate in the A-list enclave of Hidden Hills for $5.75 million.

The 1.5-acre property had been on and off the market since 2013, but a price cut did the trick. With no takers at $6.995 million, they trimmed the price by $1 million earlier this summer and found a buyer a few months later.

Fronted by a horseshoe-shaped driveway, the tree-covered grounds hold a Cape Cod-style home and a recording studio with its own entrance, as well as a barn, a garden, a dining patio, a swimming pool, a basketball court and a playground.

A stylish great room sits at the heart of the home, which was remodeled during the Anders’ stay. The indoor-outdoor space combines designer chandeliers, wide-plank oak floors, whitewashed vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, skylights and a wet bar. Farther in, the open-concept kitchen boasts a similarly expansive feel with a marble island, a wine fridge and a lounge with a dual-sided fireplace.

The vaulted ceilings are even steeper in the master suite — one of six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms in 5,750 square feet. The $5.75-million closing price means the home sold for exactly $1,000 per square foot.

Outside, shaded lounges topped by lanterns lead to the many amenities scattered across the estate.

Adam Anders launched his record label, Deep Well Records, in 2011. He boasts four Grammy nominations and has collaborated with such artists as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and the Jonas Brothers. Nikki Anders served as a mentor on the reality television show “The Glee Project.” She has credits on soundtracks for “Hannah Montana,” “Glee” and “The Suite Life on Deck.”

The couple bought the place nine years ago for $2.2 million, records show.

Yana Galuz of Engel & Volkers Shermans Oaks held the listing. Barry Peele of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.