Home of the Week: A modern Pasadena home full of surprises

This modern residence in Pasadena is a showcase of flexibility and efficiency. Walls of recycled glass, cleverly placed skylights and a whole-house solar system are among forward-thinking details that reinforce the innovative design. Less apparent are two secret playrooms and a hideaway office concealed by opaque sliding walls.

The details

Location: 561 Woodland Road, Pasadena, 91106

Asking price: $6.495 million

Year built: 2009

Living area: 5,810 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.47 of an acre

Features: 22-foot-high ceilings; LED lighting; chef’s kitchen with 17-foot island; media room; saltwater swimming pool and spa; outdoor shower; smart turf; whole-house solar system

About the area: In the 91106 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.444 million, a 3.4% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Michelle Luczyski and Derek Lucyzski, Deasy Penner Podley

