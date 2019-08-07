Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A modern Pasadena home full of surprises

1/8
Designed for efficiency, green details include drought-tolerant landscaping, LED lighting tinted windows and skylights. A whole-house solar system helps reduce the home’s energy footprint.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
2/8
Listed for $6.495 million, the home boasts 22-foot-ceilings.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
3/8
This modern residence in Pasadena is a showcase of flexibility and efficiency.
  (Pierre Galant Photography)
4/8
The lavish chef’s kitchen.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
5/8
A front facade of recycled glass and gray stucco gives a distinctive look to the modern home in Pasadena’s Oak Knoll neighborhood.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
6/8
An office is concealed by sliding walls.   (Pierre Galant Photography)
7/8
A whole-house solar system helps reduce the home’s energy footprint.  (Pierre Galant Photography)
8/8
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 10, 2019
5:30 AM
This modern residence in Pasadena is a showcase of flexibility and efficiency. Walls of recycled glass, cleverly placed skylights and a whole-house solar system are among forward-thinking details that reinforce the innovative design. Less apparent are two secret playrooms and a hideaway office concealed by opaque sliding walls.

The details

Location: 561 Woodland Road, Pasadena, 91106

Asking price: $6.495 million

Year built: 2009

Living area: 5,810 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.47 of an acre

Features: 22-foot-high ceilings; LED lighting; chef’s kitchen with 17-foot island; media room; saltwater swimming pool and spa; outdoor shower; smart turf; whole-house solar system

About the area: In the 91106 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.444 million, a 3.4% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Michelle Luczyski and Derek Lucyzski, Deasy Penner Podley

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
