NHL’s Brad Richardson pays over the asking price for Hermosa Beach abode

This remodeled Hermosa Beach home had only been listed for two weeks before NHL veteran Brad Richardson plucked it off the market. The Arizona Coyotes center paid $2 million, or $100,000 more than the asking price, records show.

The box-like abode sits on a corner lot a few blocks from the beach. Past a multi-colored facade, the interior features breezy living spaces with white walls and maple floors.

Two bedrooms fill out the bottom level, and the living spaces are located upstairs. Shiplap ceilings top the open floor plan, which combines a living room with a fireplace and a skylight-topped kitchen. A wet bar with a wine fridge completes the 1,305-square-foot floor plan.

An ocean-view balcony reached by pocketing doors extends the living space outdoors.

Richardson, 34, spent time in the Ontario Hockey League before being drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2003. He has also played stints with the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2012.

David Caskey of Strand Hill Christies International Real Estate held the listing. Matt Morris, also with Christies, represented Richardson.