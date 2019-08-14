Soccer star Jermaine Jones sells loaded Calabasas compound with a personal field

Soccer veteran Jermaine Jones has unloaded his compound in Calabasas for $4.95 million.

The equestrian estate, encompassing more than 12 acres, makes the most of its ample space. A 7,500-square-foot main house, guesthouse, a cabana, a horse stall and an art studio are among structures packed into the grounds. There’s also a saltwater swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a vegetable garden and a playground. A full-size soccer field sits at the far end of the property.

Past a facade of white stucco and clay tile, the interior keeps the Spanish vibes coming with beamed ceilings, arched doorways and dark hardwood floors. Highlights include a rotunda entry, an indoor-outdoor living and dining area, a wood-paneled office, a wine cellar and a chef’s kitchen with a massive center island.

Pocketing doors open outside, where three swinging benches hang over a Saltillo tile patio. A couple more dangle from the open-air cabana, which overlooks the swimming pool.

Two of the six bedrooms are master suites, each of which expand to marble bathrooms with dual vanities and freestanding tubs. Nearly every room in the house takes in sweeping views of the surrounding mountain landscape.

The garage fits five cars, and the driveway can hold 20.

A native of Germany, Jones has played for both the German and U.S. national teams, as well as Schalke 04 and three MLS squads: the New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy. The 37-year-old currently plays for the Ontario Fury in the Major Arena Soccer League.



He bought the home through a trust in 2017 for $4.875 million, according to property records. It had been on the market since last year for as much as $5.75 million.

Christopher Cortazzo of Compass and John K. Herkenrath of the Agency held the listing. Dax Mitchell of Mitchell Asset Group represented the buyer.