The Pitch: East or west of the 405 in Culver City

In L.A.'s high-caliber housing market, every neighborhood has a distinct style, offering a list of pros and cons that can leave even the surest of buyers second-guessing.

Better views lead to longer commutes. Living closer to the action may mean sacrificing space.

The Pitch digs into these differences, pitting properties against each other in a head-to-head format and allowing the listing agents to proclaim why theirs is best.

The last decade has been big for Culver City. A handful of start-ups bought office space, hot new restaurants added to the already vibrant dining scene and the long-awaited Expo Line opened in 2012 — offering an added transportation option to one of L.A. County’s most central cities.

Advertisement

As a result, many of its bungalows built in the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s are being remodeled and aiming for higher prices than ever before.

If you had around $1.8 million to spare, which would you prefer: a 1940s home with modern vibes west of the 405, or a 1920s home with Craftsman vibes east of the 405?

Mclaughlin residence

Inside this corner-lot home, remodeled living spaces boast tile floors, crisp white walls and lots of flexibility in one of Culver City’s few neighborhoods west of the 405 Freeway. It’s listed by Claire Burns and Rebecca Davis of Compass.

Advertisement

Address: 4016 Mclaughlin Ave., Culver City, 90066

Price: $1.85 million

Specs: Five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 3,290 square feet (6,354-square-foot lot)

The agent’s pitch:

This centrally located home offers easy access to downtown Culver City, as well as the eastern and western neighborhoods of greater L.A.

Inside, the flexible floor plan lends itself perfectly for a variety of uses and layouts, while the attention to detail — such as the quality of fixtures and the high-end appliances — can’t be ignored. The main floor features four bedrooms and three bathrooms with bright and airy living spaces, a dining area and gourmet kitchen.

Upstairs is an expansive open space with a luxe bathroom that could be used as a family room or another master bedroom. A separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit above the detached two-car garage allows for added living space and flexibility.

Out back, the fenced-in corner property has a sizable patio and outdoor kitchen. Overall, this property offers three key amenities that are rarely found together at a great price: central location, flexible floor plan and attention to detail.

Advertisement

Spad residence (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)

Spad residence

Just west of downtown Culver City, this well-preserved 1920s Craftsman is surrounded by shops, parks and restaurants. It’s listed by Todd and Keller Miller of Keller Williams.

Address: 3913 Spad Place, Culver City, 90232

Price: $1.885 million

Specs: Five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 2,394 square feet (6,772-square-foot lot)

The agent’s pitch:

This gorgeous 1922 Craftsman bungalow near downtown Culver City was expanded into a very cool five-bedroom home by converting the expansive attic into bedrooms, creating 2,400 square feet of living space.

Advertisement

The interior features original built-in cabinetry, wood-framed windows, crown molding, a brick fireplace and stained-glass entry. The bright living room opens to the covered front porch with stone pillars, and the dining room opens through French doors to the patio.

The master suite has vaulted ceilings and a spa tub. Outside, the large lot includes a six-car driveway, detached garage and large grassy yard with mature trees. With its basement and detached garage, there’s room for multiple work spaces.

Surrounded by shops and restaurants and located near Culver City’s award-winning schools and parks, this neighborhood is a lively spot. The amazing sushi spot Shikibu is right around the corner.