Hot Property

Actor Jon Voight seeks nearly $20 million for Beverly Hills Post Office spread

Jon Voight
Gated and fenced, Jon Voight’s 3.3-acre lot comes with a two-story home with a swimming pool out back.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 21, 2019
1:41 PM
Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight of “Coming Home” and “Runaway Train” is looking to cash in his slice of the 90210. The actor’s 3.3-acre property in the Beverly Hills Post Office area is on the market for $19.975 million, records show.

It’s quite a sum for a mostly empty lot, but there’s plenty of precedent for undeveloped acreage selling in the area. Last month, music and movie mogul David Geffen shelled out $30 million for a vacant acre in a nearby and ultra-exclusive enclave known as “Billionaire’s Row.”

Voight’s estate is in a slightly less prestigious spot, perched between Beverly Glen and Beverly Park. Gated and fenced, the property is approached by a custom brick-and-flagstone driveway.

The mostly flat lot contains a handful of spacious lawns, as well as a two-story home with an upper-level balcony. Down below, a deck descends to a patio with a pool.

Voight, 80, received Academy Award nominations for the films “Midnight Cowboy,” “Runaway Train” and “Ali,” and he won the Oscar for lead actor for his role as a paraplegic Vietnam veteran in 1978’s “Coming Home.” His other roles include “The Champ,” “The Rainmaker,” “Heat” and “National Treasure.”

Rick Brucker of Rick Brucker Realty holds the listing.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
