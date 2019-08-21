Actor Jon Voight seeks nearly $20 million for Beverly Hills Post Office spread

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight of “Coming Home” and “Runaway Train” is looking to cash in his slice of the 90210. The actor’s 3.3-acre property in the Beverly Hills Post Office area is on the market for $19.975 million, records show.

It’s quite a sum for a mostly empty lot, but there’s plenty of precedent for undeveloped acreage selling in the area. Last month, music and movie mogul David Geffen shelled out $30 million for a vacant acre in a nearby and ultra-exclusive enclave known as “Billionaire’s Row.”

Voight’s estate is in a slightly less prestigious spot, perched between Beverly Glen and Beverly Park. Gated and fenced, the property is approached by a custom brick-and-flagstone driveway.

The mostly flat lot contains a handful of spacious lawns, as well as a two-story home with an upper-level balcony. Down below, a deck descends to a patio with a pool.

Voight, 80, received Academy Award nominations for the films “Midnight Cowboy,” “Runaway Train” and “Ali,” and he won the Oscar for lead actor for his role as a paraplegic Vietnam veteran in 1978’s “Coming Home.” His other roles include “The Champ,” “The Rainmaker,” “Heat” and “National Treasure.”

Rick Brucker of Rick Brucker Realty holds the listing.