Beat the heat: What $700,000 buys with a pool right now in three San Bernardino County cities

As summer heats up, here’s a look at what roughly $700,000 buys with a pool right now in the cities of Rancho Cucamonga, Chino Hills and Yucaipa in San Bernardino County.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA: The pool is in front and the yard is out back in this 1960s Midcentury full of natural light and expansive living spaces.

Address: 7853 Calle Casino, Rancho Cucamonga, 91730

Listed for: $689,950 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,943 square feet (13,939-square-foot lot)

Features: Beamed ceilings; spiral staircase; dual-sided fireplace; second-story deck with views

About the area: In the 91730 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $487,000, up 5.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16334 Star Crest Drive, Chino Hills (Realtor.com)

CHINO HILLS: Solar panels top this gated community home, and the pool out back takes in sweeping hillside views.

Address: 16334 Star Crest Drive, Chino Hills, 91709

Listed for: $689,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,256 square feet (4,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story living spaces; family room with fireplace; remodeled kitchen with recessed lighting; dual staircases

About the area: In the 91709 ZIP Code, based on 69 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $670,000, down 2.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12608 Custer St., Yucaipa (Realtor.com)

YUCAIPA: Fifteen years and $200,000 in upgrades have given this single-story home an entertainer’s backyard with palm trees, cherry blossoms, a saltwater pool, spa, gazebo, playground and lush landscaping.

Address: 12608 Custer St., Yucaipa, 92399

Listed for: $725,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,344 square feet (27,007-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with custom stone fireplace; dining room with paneled walls; three-car garage; patio with fireplace and heavy timber beams

About the area: In the 92399 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $375,000, up 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6346 Sard St., Rancho Cucamonga (Realtor.com)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA: The kidney-shaped pool behind this 1970s two-story is complemented by a densely landscaped yard with a trellis-topped patio, two ponds, a fire pit, playhouse and covered RV parking.

Address: 6346 Sard St., Rancho Cucamonga, 91701

Listed for: $699,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (10,028-square-foot lot)

Features: Open floor plan; plantation shutters; French doors; remodeled kitchen with wine cooler

About the area: In the 91701 ZIP Code, based on 42 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $530,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3035 Sundance Court, Chino Hills (Realtor.com)

CHINO HILLS: Set at the end of a cul-de-sac, this split-level home with hardwood-lined living spaces opens to a waterfall-fed pool, spa and grassy yard with citrus trees.

Address: 3035 Sundance Court, Chino Hills, 91709

Listed for: $699,800 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,885 square feet (6,466-square-foot lot)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; three-car garage; vaulted ceilings; expansive master suite

13596 Mesa Crest Drive, Yucaipa (Realtor.com)

YUCAIPA: This corner-lot home in Whisper Ranch features dramatic windows that bring in views of the grassy backyard and resurfaced swimming pool.

Address: 13596 Mesa Crest Drive, Yucaipa, 92399

Listed for: $685,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,904 square feet (13,068-square-foot lot)

Features: Expansive living room; formal dining room; two stacked-stone fireplaces; master suite with backyard access

About the area: In the 92399 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $375,000, up 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.